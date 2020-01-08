Citizen Has Created an Aromatherapy Clock

New York—Imagine waking up to a refreshing waft of peppermint, or falling asleep to the soothing scent of lavender—that’s the latest idea from Citizen.

The watchmaker has announced the launch of an Aromatherapy Sensory Time Clock for homes and offices.

Unlike essential oil diffusers, which use water-based evaporators or fans to disperse the scent—which, according to Citizen, destroys the oils’ properties—Citizen’s clock uses “solid state diffusion technology” to subtly diffuse the scent.

The process uses every bit of the essential oil, without any waste, the company said.

The clocks can scent an area that’s 500 cubic square feet, and feature a timer and alarm to cue the scent-diffusing mode automatically.

Available in three colors, the digital clock is equipped with features like a Bluetooth wireless speaker and LED accent lighting.

It will retail for $99 and hit stores in the spring.

The new model follows the launch of the company’s Alexa-enabled smart clocks in partnership with Amazon, announced last month.