Rolex Unveils Its 2020 Watches

New York—Without its typical Baselworld fanfare, Rolex has revealed its new timepieces for 2020.

Each is part of the Oyster Perpetual collection, and they are the first watches to be released this year by the coveted brand, which had to shut down its manufacturing facilities earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Oyster Perpetual Submariner features a larger 41 mm case.

The Oyster Perpetual Submariner and Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date boast a case redesign, sized slightly larger than their predecessors at 41 mm.

The Oyster Perpetual Submariner is outfitted with a caliber 3230 movement, launched this year.

The Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date, meanwhile, has a caliber 3235 movement with time and date functions, used in the Submariner range for the first time.

They’re priced at $8,100.



The Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31

Updates to the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 feature plenty of colorful options.

There are versions with mint green, white lacquer and dark gray dials, all with fluted bezels. One has an aubergine-colored dial with diamond-set bezel (pictured here as well as above).

Each is outfitted with the caliber 2236 movement.

The new Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 retails for $16,050.



The new Oyster Perpetual 41

The Oyster Perpetual series has gained a new addition—the Oyster Perpetual 41. It comes with a silver or black dial and retails for $5,900.

New dials also are available for the Oyster Perpetual 36.

Both the Oyster Perpetual 41 and 36 feature the new caliber 3230 movement like the Oyster Perpetual Submariner.



The new Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller

Finally, for the first time the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller is available on an Oysterflex bracelet, a style Rolex calls an “innovative” elastomer bracelet, with the Oysterclasp and Rolex Glidelock extension for the utmost comfort.

It is featured in 18-karat gold with a black dial and has a caliber 9001 movement.

It sells for $40,000.

Normally, Rolex unveils its new watches in early spring at the Baselworld watch and jewelry trade show in Switzerland.

But that show, like almost all others, didn’t happen that year because of COVID-19 and Rolex won’t be back in Basel next year, either.

Rolex, along with its sister brand Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chanel and Chopard announced in April they are cutting ties with Baselworld to start a new show that will take place in Geneva to be held in conjunction with Watches & Wonders there.

Baselworld, meanwhile, is now known as HourUniverse and is slated for April 2021 in Basel.