These New Watches Pay Homage to Frank Lloyd Wright
New York—To benefit the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation on the occasion of its 80th anniversary, Bulova has debuted new timepieces inspired by the American architect.
While Wright is renowned for his lasting contributions to architecture, his graphic design forays are less well known, and include the cover of Town & Country Magazine in 1937.
He also contributed covers to Liberty Magazine, though some drawings were considered too avant garde for publication.
Two new Bulova watches replicate a Frank Lloyd Wright drawing on the dial from his series “December Gifts,” an abstracted, geometric take on holiday presents created for but never published in Liberty Magazine.
Available in a limited edition of 500, the timepiece pictured at the top of the article, the 35 mm stainless steel, gold-tone case timepiece has a stitched brown leather pebble grain strap with a deployment buckle.
Depicted on the case back is Wright’s “Organic Commandment,” outlining his rules for design: “Love is the virtue of the heart; Sincerity the virtue of the mind; Courage the virtue of the spirit; Decision the virtue of the will.”
It arrives in a wooden box with a plaque acknowledging the foundation’s 80th anniversary. It sells for $475.
The next ode to Wright’s “December Gifts” (seen above) has a 39 mm round stainless steel case with a dial rendered in shades of gray, on a black leather strap with a three-piece buckle closure.
The exhibition case back shows the Miyota 8S20-43A automatic movement.
It is not a limited edition and sells for $425.
Finally, Bulova has also introduced an automatic rectangular ladies’ timepiece to its existing Frank Lloyd Wright collection (above).
The 25 mm timepiece has a stainless steel bracelet. The dial showcases a fabric pattern Wright developed, rendered in gray for a monochromatic look.
It sells for $275.
All watches are currently available on Bulova.com.
