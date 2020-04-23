Christie’s to Auction 101 Cartier Clocks

A circa 1910 Belle Epoque Cartier clock made with white pearlescent guilloché enamel, black enamel, an ivory plaque, rose-cut diamonds, silver and a diamond-set monogram “M” (estimated to sell for between $42,000 and $52,000)

Cartier 1908 Belle Epoque clock made with lilac guilloché enamel, white enamel, rose-cut diamonds, silver and gold (estimated to go for between $37,000 and $57,000)

A circa 1940 retro Cartier desk clock made with carved chrysoprase beads, diamond and onyx accents and an agate case (estimated to sell for between $22,000 and $27,000)

A circa 1928 Art Deco “Mignonette” Cartier clock featuring blued steel hands, onyx, blue enamel, cabochon rubies and gold (estimated to sell for between $16,000 and $21,000)

This 1913 Cartier Belle Epoque “Planet Semi-Mystery Day and Night” clock is inscribed in Latin with “I do not count the hours if they are not brilliant” and is made with agate, white and light blue enamel, rose-cut diamonds and gold (estimated to sell for between $150,000 and $210,000).

A 1928 Art Deco Cartier desk clock made with rock crystal, nephrite jade, rose-cut diamonds and black enamel (estimated to sell for between $83,000 and $120,000)

