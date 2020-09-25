National Jeweler

Watch: Matt Stuller Looks Back on 50 Years in Business

New York—On the latest episode of “My Next Question,” Stuller Inc. founder and CEO Matt Stuller joined Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff for a look back as the company he started in 1970 celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Stuller discussed his jewelry “awakening” in high school, the three words he’d used to describe his 18-year-old self, and how he’s handled 2020, which he described “the most difficult year of my 50 years in business.”

Watch the full interview below, and please tune in next Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. EDT when Senior Editor, Gemstones Brecken Branstrator interviews a trio of gemstone photographers known as “The Three Microteers.”

To see the webinars National Jeweler has lined up for October, visit NationalJeweler.com/Webinars.

