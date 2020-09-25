Watch: Matt Stuller Looks Back on 50 Years in Business

New York—On the latest episode of “My Next Question,” Stuller Inc. founder and CEO Matt Stuller joined Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff for a look back as the company he started in 1970 celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Stuller discussed his jewelry “awakening” in high school, the three words he’d used to describe his 18-year-old self, and how he’s handled 2020, which he described “the most difficult year of my 50 years in business.”

