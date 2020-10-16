Watch: Diving Into Gemstone Legends and Curses
New York—It’s almost Halloween, and what better way to get the industry into the spooky mood than diving into gemstone legends and lore.
In her latest webinar for National Jeweler’s “My Next Question” series, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow interviewed jewelry designer Alexandra Lozier about the gemstones long associated with bad luck, like opals and the Hope Diamond.
They also looked at the other side of the coin—the gemstones and minerals thought to be protective or bring good energy.
RELATED CONTENT: Why Opals Are ‘Bad Luck’ and Other Gemstone Legends
Watch the full webinar on gemstone lore below, and tune in next Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. EDT as Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator talks to gem and jewelry expert Helen Molesworth about the royal jewels she’s handled, researched and valued while working at top auction houses.
To register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
