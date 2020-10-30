National Jeweler

Watch: How a New Generation Buys and Sells Antique Jewelry on Instagram

New York—During the pandemic, shoppers have been connecting online with their favorite jewelry sellers, and for some, business has boomed.

The global crisis has escalated shopping behaviors we were already seeing, such as buying jewelry online and investing in eco-friendly products like vintage and antiques.

In the latest episode of “My Next Question,” expert curators and savvy Instagram sellers Elizabeth Potts of The Moonstoned and Mia Graffam of Fare Well Fine Jewelry share their consumer insights, like what people are buying, as well as tips and tricks to selling through social media.

See their conversation with Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis below.



Join us for our next webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. EDT, when Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff will interview Holly Wesche, Owner of Wesche Jewelers; Chad Berg, Executive Vice President of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry; and Elise Greenberg, CEO of Greenberg’s Jewelers in “How It Started/How It's Going At My Store.”

For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy