Watch: How a New Generation Buys and Sells Antique Jewelry on Instagram
New York—During the pandemic, shoppers have been connecting online with their favorite jewelry sellers, and for some, business has boomed.
The global crisis has escalated shopping behaviors we were already seeing, such as buying jewelry online and investing in eco-friendly products like vintage and antiques.
In the latest episode of “My Next Question,” expert curators and savvy Instagram sellers Elizabeth Potts of The Moonstoned and Mia Graffam of Fare Well Fine Jewelry share their consumer insights, like what people are buying, as well as tips and tricks to selling through social media.
See their conversation with Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis below.
Join us for our next webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. EDT, when Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff will interview Holly Wesche, Owner of Wesche Jewelers; Chad Berg, Executive Vice President of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry; and Elise Greenberg, CEO of Greenberg’s Jewelers in “How It Started/How It's Going At My Store.”
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
