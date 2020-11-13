How It Started/How It’s Going at My Store
New York—Back in May, National Jeweler Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff sat down with three retailers to see how they were going about reopening their stores safely as the first wave of COVID-19 began to subside.
Last week, she reunited with Wesche Jewelers’ Holly Wesche, Chad Berg, executive vice president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, and Greenberg’s Jewelers CEO Elise Greenberg to talk about how business has been at their store since and to share one-word predictions for holiday 2020.
Topics covered include continuing in-store safety measures, the unexpected-yet-positive changes brought on by the pandemic, and the one thing they can’t wait to bring back once COVID-19 is under control.
Watch the full webinar below.
Please join us again next week as National Jeweler hosts two webinars in anticipation of the holiday season.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. EST, Senior Editor, Gemstones Brecken Branstrator will interview Kate Peterson, president of Performance Concepts, and Kathleen Cutler, CEO of Kathleen Cutler Strategy, about hosting holiday events in this unusual year.
Then, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. EST, Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis will be virtually sitting down with Krupp Group founder and President Cindy Krupp and IHPR founding partner Jen Lowitz to talk about communicating with customers in times of social upheaval.
Register for one or both on the National Jeweler website.
Last week, she reunited with Wesche Jewelers’ Holly Wesche, Chad Berg, executive vice president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, and Greenberg’s Jewelers CEO Elise Greenberg to talk about how business has been at their store since and to share one-word predictions for holiday 2020.
Topics covered include continuing in-store safety measures, the unexpected-yet-positive changes brought on by the pandemic, and the one thing they can’t wait to bring back once COVID-19 is under control.
Watch the full webinar below.
Please join us again next week as National Jeweler hosts two webinars in anticipation of the holiday season.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. EST, Senior Editor, Gemstones Brecken Branstrator will interview Kate Peterson, president of Performance Concepts, and Kathleen Cutler, CEO of Kathleen Cutler Strategy, about hosting holiday events in this unusual year.
Then, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. EST, Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis will be virtually sitting down with Krupp Group founder and President Cindy Krupp and IHPR founding partner Jen Lowitz to talk about communicating with customers in times of social upheaval.
Register for one or both on the National Jeweler website.