Watch: 2 Experts Break Down the Hottest Bridal Jewelry Trends
New York—What are the most popular center stones for engagement rings?
How much are consumers spending on their engagement rings, and where are they buying them—online or in stores?
We know you want to know, so we asked two experts to join us for the latest episode of “My Next Question”—Severine Ferrari of Engagement 101 and The Knot’s Shelley Brown.
The two dished on proposals in the midst of the pandemic, which gemstones consumers are choosing for their engagement rings, and why tradition went out the window this year.
Brown also dropped a few tidbits from The Knot’s 2020 Jewelry & Engagement Study, which was published Thursday. Read our analysis of the report here.
Watch the full session below.
“My Next Question” is taking a holiday break next week but will return for the final episode of 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.
Our editors are getting together for a special year-end wrap-up webinar, where they will retread the peaks and valleys of 2020.
More information and a link to register are available on the National Jeweler website.
