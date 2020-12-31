Watch: National Jeweler’s Editors Look Back at 2020
New York—National Jeweler’s most recent webinar looked at the year through articles.
During the latest session, the editorial team revisited their favorite stories in 2020, the stories they wish had gotten more eyes, and how they spent the year.
They also attempted to gaze into their crystal balls to predict what 2021 might hold for various parts of the market.
Watch the full session below.
Join us next Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. EDT as Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff is joined by Sherry Smith of The Edge Retail Academy, Peter Smith of Memoire and Hearts On Fire and industry analyst Edahn Golan to chat about where 2020 left the fine jewelry industry and where it is potentially headed in the new year.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
