Watch: Insights, Tips and Tricks to Make the Most of TikTok
TikTok has quickly gained steam as a favorite for many social media users.
Not only are people clearly having fun with the videos they create, but the platform also allows for greater discovery and exposure without having to build up a ton of followers.
Jumping into a new platform can be daunting, especially one that is seemingly aimed at a younger crowd, but by diving in, getting used to the feel of it, and being willing to undergo a little trial and error, it can be great for brand awareness and education.
To help readers get a few tips and tricks for their own accounts, National Jeweler sat down with a lapidary, retailer and social media expert to pick their brains about strategies, best practices, and what made their biggest videos go viral.
Watch the full session below.
