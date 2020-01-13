Mercury-Free Mining Might Have Found a Solution

View this post on Instagram

Ghana Update!! Toby has reported his second day in Ghana was a wonderful day occupied with meeting six of the Ghana National Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Association (GNASSM) team that is going to help #mfm #createchange by implementing the revolutionary GOLDROP system! The second picture shows Festus and his son Wise who were kind enough to take Toby to get safety gear! Follow us as we continue to follow Toby's magnificent journey in Ghana! Only with your help can we continue to eliminate the mercury crisis harming the globe! Link in the bio! #enviroment #mining #ASGM #ASM #conservation #smallscalemining #artisinalmining #changetheworld #mercury