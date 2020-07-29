To Sell, Or Not To Sell: That’s the Lab-Grown Question

The four “hero” stones from Swarovski’s collection of colored lab-grown diamonds released earlier this year, clockwise from top right: “Gothic Cognac,” “Cubist Sky,” “Androgyny Flamingo,” and “Heavy Metal Cherry.” The company sells both colored and colorless lab-grown diamonds. (©Swarovski)

Stuller is among the major industry suppliers that have begun selling lab-grown diamonds, both loose and set into jewelry, in recent years. Pictured here are pieces in its “Modern Brilliance” collection of lab-grown diamond fashion jewelry.