Stuller Releases New Diamonds and Gemstones Catalog

Lafayette, La.—Stuller has reimagined its loose stone catalog and released a new edition.

The 129-page “Diamonds and Gemstones 2020-2021” offers a range of choices from classic stones to new colorful options from the supplier, organized in a new way to make navigation easier than in catalogs past.

It includes “Notable Gemstones,” a section showcasing special colored stones ideal for bridal center stones and fashion pieces, Stuller said. It highlights classics like blue sapphire, ruby and emerald as well as aquamarine, tourmaline, tanzanite, morganite, spinel, garnet, and unusual stones like slices.

The section also features sales tips as well as sourcing and country of origin details.

The “Stuller Diamonds” section in the first chapter, meanwhile, comprises mined diamonds and their grading reports, lab-grown diamonds with grading reports, and specialty diamonds, like rose-cut and salt-and-pepper stones.

Chapter three also features a Stuller Diamonds section, with selections broken down by shape, cut, color and clarity.

The catalog also includes a gemstone color wheel, illustrating possibilities with complementary colors, and a reference poster showing diamond and gemstone sizes and availability.

“Our hope is that jewelers discover a unique shape, cut or color that they did not know we supplied,” says Gemstone Director Samantha Larson.

“Being one of the largest suppliers of loose stones, we have a lot to show, but most importantly, we want to help our jewelers sell, which is what this book is all about: captivating imagery, easy to navigate, discrete pricing and references that you can take out and put where you need them, when you need.”

Concurrent with the catalog’s release, the supplier is holding a contest to offer Stuller account credit for a diamond or gemstone order valued at $250.

Between now and Oct. 9, it is inviting trade clients to submit an image of their favorite photography from the new catalog to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #HowIStuller and #ColorWithStuller.

Entries can also be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The prize will be awarded to two randomly chosen Stuller customers. Winners will be announced on Oct. 14.

For more information about the catalog or the contest, or to buy “Diamonds and Gemstones 2020-2021,” visit Stuller.com.