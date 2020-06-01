National Jeweler

Check Out the Winners of JA’s 2020 CASE Awards

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Jewelers of America has announced the winners of its 2020 CASE Awards, including this rutilated quartz necklace from Almaza Jewelers, which took first place in the retailer segment of the “Jewelry up to $2,000” category.
New York—Jewelers of America announced the winners of its 30th annual CASE Awards jewelry design contest live during its Virtual National Convention.

The annual competition recognizes members of the trade organization who exhibit Creativity, Artistry, Style, and Excellence in jewelry design.

The contest was expanded this year to include suppliers alongside retailers.

Winners were picked from more than 100 entries in eight categories, separated by retailer and supplier as well as retail values.
Entries were judged by a panel of experts, including Terry Chandler of the Diamond Council of America, JCK contributing editor and All That Glitters columnist Amy Elliott, Deirdre Featherstone of Featherstone Design, Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers of America, Michelle Graff of National Jeweler, Cheryl Kremkow of Gem Obsessed, and Steve Velasquez of Madison Jewelers.

Each piece is judged on its overall design, marketability, practicality/wearability and the quality of the manufacturing.

“The CASE Awards shine a spotlight on the custom design and craftsmanship found in the jewelry stores of Jewelers of America Members nationwide,” Gizzi said. 

Winners will receive a customized CASE Award trophy as well as national and local media coverage.

For more information about the CASE Awards, visit JA’s website or contact JA’s Member Services at 800-223-0673.


Here are this year’s eight winners. 




TAGS:   Designers
