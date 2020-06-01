Check Out the Winners of JA’s 2020 CASE Awards
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Jewelers of America announced the winners of its 30th annual CASE Awards jewelry design contest live during its Virtual National Convention.
The annual competition recognizes members of the trade organization who exhibit Creativity, Artistry, Style, and Excellence in jewelry design.
The contest was expanded this year to include suppliers alongside retailers.
Winners were picked from more than 100 entries in eight categories, separated by retailer and supplier as well as retail values.
Each piece is judged on its overall design, marketability, practicality/wearability and the quality of the manufacturing.
“The CASE Awards shine a spotlight on the custom design and craftsmanship found in the jewelry stores of Jewelers of America Members nationwide,” Gizzi said.
Winners will receive a customized CASE Award trophy as well as national and local media coverage.
For more information about the CASE Awards, visit JA’s website or contact JA’s Member Services at 800-223-0673.
Here are this year’s eight winners.
Entries were judged by a panel of experts, including Terry Chandler of the Diamond Council of America, JCK contributing editor and All That Glitters columnist Amy Elliott, Deirdre Featherstone of Featherstone Design, Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers of America, Michelle Graff of National Jeweler, Cheryl Kremkow of Gem Obsessed, and Steve Velasquez of Madison Jewelers.
Here are this year’s eight winners.
First place in jewelry up to $2,000, retailer: Designed by Ziad H. Noshie of Almaza Jewelers in Houston, Texas. A rutilated quartz necklace (30.47 carats) with 36 full cut diamonds (0.21 carats, VS1, G color) set in 18-karat yellow gold
First place in jewelry from $2,001 to $5,000, retailer: Designed by Mike Anderson of Brody Designs in Plover, Wisconsin. A 15.86-carat carved Australian opal pendant set in 14-karat white gold
First place in jewelry from $5,001 to $10,000, retailer: Designed by Mary Herouvis of Greenwich St. Jewelers in New York, New York. A 14-karat yellow gold ring with 1.33-carat marquise faceted padparadscha sapphire with graduating round diamonds (1.12 total carats)
First place in jewelry from $10,001 to $50,000, retailer: Designed by David Gardner of David Gardner’s Jewelers in College Station, Texas. A platinum bracelet featuring 600 round brilliant diamonds (6.07 total carats) with a 14.24-carat trillion-cut tanzanite
First place in jewelry up to $2,000, supplier: Designed by Lori Friedman of Loriann Jewelry in Westport, Connecticut. A pair of stud earrings with Ethiopian opal layered with tanzanite, green sapphires and diamonds set in 14-karat gold
First place in jewelry from $2,001 to $5,000, supplier: Designed by Jack Ferrero of Jack Ferrero Inc. in Los Angeles, California. An 18-karat white and yellow gold ring with fancy yellow and white brilliant-cut diamonds, green garnet and South Sea golden pearls
First place in jewelry from $5,0001 to $10,000, supplier: Designed by Eve Streicker of Original Eve Designs in New York, New York. An 18-karat recycled yellow gold green tourmaline Jungle bracelet (31.70 carats) with a matte satin finish
First place in jewelry from $10,0001 to $50,000, supplier: Designed by Jack Ferrero of Jack Ferrero Inc. in Los Angeles, California. An 18-karat white and yellow gold New York ring with white brilliant cut diamonds (1.5 carats) and one ruby
