Check Out the Winners of JA’s 2020 CASE Awards

First place in jewelry from $10,0001 to $50,000, supplier: Designed by Jack Ferrero of Jack Ferrero Inc. in Los Angeles, California. An 18-karat white and yellow gold New York ring with white brilliant cut diamonds (1.5 carats) and one ruby

First place in jewelry from $5,0001 to $10,000, supplier: Designed by Eve Streicker of Original Eve Designs in New York, New York. An 18-karat recycled yellow gold green tourmaline Jungle bracelet (31.70 carats) with a matte satin finish

First place in jewelry from $2,001 to $5,000, supplier: Designed by Jack Ferrero of Jack Ferrero Inc. in Los Angeles, California. An 18-karat white and yellow gold ring with fancy yellow and white brilliant-cut diamonds, green garnet and South Sea golden pearls

First place in jewelry up to $2,000, supplier: Designed by Lori Friedman of Loriann Jewelry in Westport, Connecticut. A pair of stud earrings with Ethiopian opal layered with tanzanite, green sapphires and diamonds set in 14-karat gold

First place in jewelry from $10,001 to $50,000, retailer: Designed by David Gardner of David Gardner’s Jewelers in College Station, Texas. A platinum bracelet featuring 600 round brilliant diamonds (6.07 total carats) with a 14.24-carat trillion-cut tanzanite

First place in jewelry from $5,001 to $10,000, retailer: Designed by Mary Herouvis of Greenwich St. Jewelers in New York, New York. A 14-karat yellow gold ring with 1.33-carat marquise faceted padparadscha sapphire with graduating round diamonds (1.12 total carats)

First place in jewelry from $2,001 to $5,000, retailer: Designed by Mike Anderson of Brody Designs in Plover, Wisconsin. A 15.86-carat carved Australian opal pendant set in 14-karat white gold

First place in jewelry up to $2,000, retailer: Designed by Ziad H. Noshie of Almaza Jewelers in Houston, Texas. A rutilated quartz necklace (30.47 carats) with 36 full cut diamonds (0.21 carats, VS1, G color) set in 18-karat yellow gold

