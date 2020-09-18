10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week’s top jewelry news had a little something for everyone, spanning gemstones, jewelry auctions, crime and financials.
Senior Editor, Gemstones Brecken Branstrator did a deep dive into red beryl in the latest installment of her ultra-popular “5 Things to Know” series.
Showing that nostalgia is always on-trend, Citizen shared information on the relaunch of Accutron watches, while an iconic rapper’s plastic crown earned nearly $600,000 at auction.
Bridal collaborations were hot, with Jared partnering with Royal Asscher and Forevermark with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, and anyone who missed Associate Editor, News Lenore Fedow’s insightful conversation with tech expert Jennifer Shaheen on utilizing data analytics can see the full broadcast in the article listed below at No. 9.
Check out all of the top jewelry news from the week of Sept. 14-18.
1. 5 Things to Know About … Red Beryl
It’s the gemstone also known as bixbite, but there are some in the trade who think it should be called red emerald.
2. Accutron Opens a New Chapter With a ‘Legacy’
Citizen is relaunching the world’s first fully electronic watch as its own brand, separate from Bulova.
3. Simon, Brookfield to Acquire JC Penney
The proposed deal would keep 650 locations open and save 70,000 jobs.
4. Jared Partners with Royal Asscher on a Bridal Collection
It features some of the diamond company’s patented shapes.
5. Michigan Jeweler Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
Joseph DuMouchelle admitted to his role in a multi-million-dollar diamond fraud case.
6. See the Forevermark Collab with Stylist Micaela Erlanger
The diamond company and celebrity super stylist have come up with a platinum and diamond bridal collection.
7. Biggie’s Crown Goes for Nearly $600K at Sotheby’s Hip-Hop Sale
A buyer with more than a dollar and a dream bought the plastic headpiece, which sold for twice as much as Sotheby’s originally estimated.
8. Mikimoto Debuts First Fragrance
The pearl purveyor has introduced Mikimoto Eau de Parfum, a gender-neutral scent inspired by a pearl’s elegance.
9. Watch: How to Make the Most of Your Data
See tech expert Jennifer Shaheen’s rundown on utilizing data analytics in this episode of the “My Next Question” webinar series.
10. 5 Blue Diamonds Found at Mine in South Africa
The diamonds are said to be of top color and clarity, with the largest among them weighing in at almost 26 carats.
