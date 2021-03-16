See the Grammy Jewels That Lit Up the Red Carpet
Los Angeles—Music’s biggest night has a reputation for delivering fashion risks, and the 63rd annual Grammy Awards held Sunday night in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint, even during a pandemic.
Chalk it up to the in-person red carpet, or the awards’ general sense of fun and lack of seriousness, but the Grammys had the dazzle the Golden Globes were sorely lacking last month, and that was in large part due to the jewels.
Here were the night’s four best jewelry looks.
Embed from Getty Images
Lizzo sported two different looks at the awards show, and she dripped in Bulgari jewels for both.
Her first look had the most bling, specifically more than 157 carats of diamonds from the jewelry house: a Serpenti high jewelry necklace, Serpenti high jewelry bracelets and rings, Serpenti earrings, and high jewelry rings, all in 18-karat white gold and diamonds.
She also sported a diamond grill.
Beyoncé has been attending the Grammys since 2000, a factoid that makes a lot of sense given she became the artist with the record for most Grammys as of this Sunday.
Embed from Getty Images
She wore gold fashion jewelry earrings to mark the occasion, designed by Schiaparelli, which is headed by Daniel Roseberry. Interestingly enough, it’s the same designer behind Lady Gaga’s golden Inauguration Day brooch.
Speaking of Beyoncé, her collaborator and Grammy Award co-winner Megan Thee Stallion channeled old Hollywood glamour.
Embed from Getty Images
She wore a full diamond suite by Chopard, including an 18-karat white gold necklace with 91.70 carats of diamonds, an 83.42-carat total weight diamond bracelet in 18-karat white Fairmined gold, 18-karat white Fairmined gold earrings with 33.8 carats of diamonds, and an 18-karat white Fairmined gold ring with a 3.31-carat round brilliant diamond surrounded by an additional 6.47 carats of diamonds.
Embed from Getty Images
In addition to diamonds from major jewelry houses, there were some fabulous colored gemstone looks from independent brands, too, like the Katherine Jetter jewels country crooner Miranda Lambert donned.
She wore Jetter’s one-of-a-kind cocktail statement ring featuring a 61.91-carat Burmese blue-gray star sapphire, gray sapphires, purple sapphires, and diamonds in 18-karat white gold. (See it in detail at top of article).
She also donned the designer’s one-of-a-kind “Tik Tok” earrings featuring 15.7 carats total of tanzanite cabochons and 12 mm dark gray Tahitian pearls in 18-karat white gold with black rhodium.
Both jewels are currently at The Vault Nantucket pop-up at Hamilton Jewelers’ Palm Beach location.
