Piece of the Week: Suzanne Syz’s Ribbon Earrings

We’ve got presents on the brain, and it’s easy to see why when gazing upon these “Piece of the Week” ribbon-esque earrings from Suzanne Syz.
There’s often a Pop Art inflection and always a sense of fun in the Swiss high jeweler’s oeuvre, and these earrings aren’t the first time Syz has sent a subliminal message to snap up a pair of her jewels, wrap them up and put them under the Christmas tree.
The whimsical pair are crafted in the designer’s signature titanium in a delicious blue shade, and sprinkled with diamonds.
With Hanukkah only just beginning Sunday and Christmas not until Wednesday, there might still be time to nab this pair for someone special in time for the holidays. Inquire at SuzanneSyz.ch.
There’s often a Pop Art inflection and always a sense of fun in the Swiss high jeweler’s oeuvre, and these earrings aren’t the first time Syz has sent a subliminal message to snap up a pair of her jewels, wrap them up and put them under the Christmas tree.
The whimsical pair are crafted in the designer’s signature titanium in a delicious blue shade, and sprinkled with diamonds.
With Hanukkah only just beginning Sunday and Christmas not until Wednesday, there might still be time to nab this pair for someone special in time for the holidays. Inquire at SuzanneSyz.ch.
Get the Daily News >