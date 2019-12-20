National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Suzanne Syz’s Ribbon Earrings

We’ve got presents on the brain, and it’s easy to see why when gazing upon these “Piece of the Week” ribbon-esque earrings from Suzanne Syz.

There’s often a Pop Art inflection and always a sense of fun in the Swiss high jeweler’s oeuvre, and these earrings aren’t the first time Syz has sent a subliminal message to snap up a pair of her jewels, wrap them up and put them under the Christmas tree.

The whimsical pair are crafted in the designer’s signature titanium in a delicious blue shade, and sprinkled with diamonds.

With Hanukkah only just beginning Sunday and Christmas not until Wednesday, there might still be time to nab this pair for someone special in time for the holidays. Inquire at SuzanneSyz.ch.



TAGS:   Jewelry Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy