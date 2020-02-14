5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Busy with Valentine’s Day customers and orders last week?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered; here are five jewelry news stories you might have missed.
1. See the Best 2020 Oscars Jewels
Hair jewels and killer necklaces stole the show at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
2. Mall Owner Simon Property to Buy Rival For $3.6B
The company’s plan to acquire Taubman Centers comes just after the announcement that it would take part in a deal to buy Forever 21.
3. De Grisogono USA Files for Bankruptcy in New York
Less than a month after the luxury brand filed in Switzerland, its U.S. division is seeking relief under Chapter 7.
4. Beloved Antique Jewelry Dealer Lenore Dailey Dies
She passed away last week at her home in Palm Springs, California surrounded by family and friends.
5. Diamonds Do Good Is Accepting Submissions for Its Awards Gala
The event will honor jewelry businesses that give back to their communities.
