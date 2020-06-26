Buccellati’s New Ad Campaign is a Love Letter to Rome

The Buccellati-cut diamond

Milan—Buccellati’s newest advertising campaign pays homage to its iconic Italian history.The jeweler, based in Milan, shot its new ads in Rome at the Piazza di Spagna, Campo de’ Fiori and Piazza di Pietra.Lensed by young British photographer Josh Olins, the black and white campaign stars Beatrice Borromeo, who, with her mixture of rich Italian heritage and modern artistry, was the perfect model, Buccellati said in an announcement.Borromeo is the daughter of Count Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and Paola Marzotta. She is also married to Pierre Casiraghi, the oldest son of Princess Carolina of Monaco.A modern woman not content to stay within the confines of aristocracy, Borromeo is a journalist and documentary filmmaker, and a graduate of Columbia University in New York City.Olins photographed Borromeo in jewels from a variety of Buccellati collections—Hawaii, Opera, Macri Classica, Macri and Ramage, as well as high jewelry.She’s also pictured in jewelry featuring the Buccellati-cut diamond.The stone was introduced in 2019 to celebrate Buccellati’s 100-year anniversary. The jeweler created the 57-facet diamond in conjunction with diamond company Taché Diamonds out of Antwerp, Belgium.Buccellati said the diamond’s first sample took nearly a year of planning and experimentation to produce. It was crafted to optimize light, brilliance and fire.According to the design house, GIA certified the Buccellati cut, comparing its unique structure to a flower.The stone can be produced ranging from 0.5 to 2.39 carats with a D to G color grade, and VS2 to VVs1 clarity grade.It’s featured in several Buccellati designs.Spy it in the latest Buccellati ads, premiered this month through the company’s digital and social media channels, as well as a social media campaign with Vogue.The campaign made its print debut in the May issues of Departures, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. The company’s next batch of national ads will run in local media outlets in September and in print in November.Buccellati’s workshops are up and running after shutting down earlier this year due to COVID-19.