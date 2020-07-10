Piece of the Week: Ruby Earrings from Picchiotti

New York—It’s July; let’s keep the ruby love going.

Earlier this week, Amanda Gizzi shared 20 pieces of ruby jewelry in her Style File celebrating July babies.

For our Piece of the Week, we chose a pair of 18-karat white gold and diamond earrings from Italian jeweler Picchiotti that feature rubies aplenty.

A total of 8.47 carats of oval-cut rubies decorate these stunning chandeliers, surrounded by 8.89 carats of F-G VS-quality round diamonds.

In addition to being the birthstone for July, the ruby—a variety of corundum that gets it rich red color from the trace element chromium—is the gem traditionally gifted for 15th and 40th anniversaries.

To see more ruby pieces and other jewelry from Valenza, Italy-based brand Picchiotti, visit its website.