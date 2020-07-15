Stuller’s 302 Fine Jewelry Is Designed for Women by Women
Lafayette, La.—Stuller is revamping its 302 Fine Jewelry collection, gearing it toward the self-purchasing female consumer.
The line now has its own consumer-facing website where it emphasizes that the collection is designed by women for women. Customers are able to peruse styles and pricing, as well as fill up their shopping cart, but they can’t buy from Stuller directly.
Instead, the checkout process connects them with their local Stuller retailer.
The website shows off 302 Fine Jewelry’s seven collections.
“Believer” is filled with talismanic symbols like crosses and hamsa amulets. “Cosmos” features celestial-themed jewels.
“Essentials” comprises basics like stacking rings and stud earrings. “Impress” features more intricate styles, like rings, pendants and earrings adorned with clusters of diamonds and colored gemstones.
“Jubilee” focuses more on metals, employing symbols like hearts, stars and initials, occasionally accented with diamonds.
“Modern Brilliance” is the most sophisticated set, with more nighttime appropriate, diamond-heavy pieces, like cascading diamond drop earrings.
Finally, “Utility” offers additional basic styles, some depicting a lock and key or a link motif.
The entire range currently online sells for less than $4,000, with the majority retailing for less than $1,500.
In addition to a consumer website, 302 has its own social media channels and Stuller has plenty of marketing material available to retailers, including ready-made social media posts, it said in a press release.
“For the last few months, our team has worked hard to bring a refreshed look to the 302 brand,” said Emily Graffagnino, senior director of fine jewelry.
“From new curated collections to the launch of the 302 website and social media channels, we believe jewelers can be even more successful with this program now. The 302 collection is designed to reflect all the market trends that we’ve seen out there.
“And the affordable, on-trend styles in these collections are the mementos women wear to signify who they are, where they’re going, and what they’ve done. Through 302 Fine Jewelry, we hope that every jeweler can help their customer wear their story.”
Retailers can learn more about the revamped 302 Fine Jewelry collection on Stuller’s website or visit the 302 Fine Jewelry consumer site.
