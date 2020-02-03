Amanda’s Style File: Amethyst Admiration

Gemstones are beloved for their beauty. Moreover, gemstones are deeply connected to mystical properties that are believed to heal the body and mind.
Of all the gemstones, February’s birthstone, amethyst, is thought to be the most connected to healing. It is believed to help with everything from mood swings and anxiety to grief and insomnia.
If you have a problem, amethyst just might help sooth whatever ails you.
Amethyst also happens to be a gorgeous gemstone with rich color. Because of its abundance and availability in large sizes, designers can create bold jewelry designs that demand attention.
The fabulous pieces selected for this Amanda’s Style File show the versatile nature of the stone, from statement pieces to everyday jewels to live in.
Andrea Fohrman “Mini Galaxy” rutilated amethyst ring in 18-karat rose gold ($1,800)
Assael amethyst and Tahitian pearl earring with lavender spinel set in platinum ($11,000)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat yellow gold and purple enamel “Uva” earrings with amethyst ($9,500)
Dilamani ametrine bi-color ring with diamonds and a pink and yellow sapphire halo set in 14-karat yellow gold ($1,800)
Fernando Jorge “Orchidea Earrings” featuring lilac coated 18-karat gold, amethyst, lavender jadeite, kunzite and diamond ($38,610)
Jacquie Aiche amethyst medium heart potion bottle necklace in 14-karat rose gold ($3,815).
Jane Taylor “Cirque” drop earrings with amethyst and sapphire set in 14-karat rose gold ($2,695)
Original Eve pear-shaped cabochon amethyst necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,600)
Picchiotti white gold necklace with a 49.12-carat pear-shaped amethyst and diamonds ($40,000)
Retrouvai “Lollipop” ring with amethyst in hand-carved turquoise ($4,780)
Sorellina “Pietra” amethyst studs in 18-karat yellow gold ($440)
Sutra “Feather Collection” earrings in 18-karat rose gold with amethyst and diamonds (price available upon request)
Sydney Evan 14-karat white gold eternity ring with amethyst ($905)
Wempe “Minimalism” pendant with faceted heart-shaped amethyst set in 18-karat rose gold ($560)
