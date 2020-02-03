Amanda’s Style File: Amethyst Admiration

Gemstones are beloved for their beauty. Moreover, gemstones are deeply connected to mystical properties that are believed to heal the body and mind.

Of all the gemstones, February’s birthstone, amethyst, is thought to be the most connected to healing. It is believed to help with everything from mood swings and anxiety to grief and insomnia.

If you have a problem, amethyst just might help sooth whatever ails you.

Amethyst also happens to be a gorgeous gemstone with rich color. Because of its abundance and availability in large sizes, designers can create bold jewelry designs that demand attention.

The fabulous pieces selected for this Amanda’s Style File show the versatile nature of the stone, from statement pieces to everyday jewels to live in.



