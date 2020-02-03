National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Amethyst Admiration


Gemstones are beloved for their beauty. Moreover, gemstones are deeply connected to mystical properties that are believed to heal the body and mind.

Of all the gemstones, February’s birthstone, amethyst, is thought to be the most connected to healing. It is believed to help with everything from mood swings and anxiety to grief and insomnia.

If you have a problem, amethyst just might help sooth whatever ails you.

Amethyst also happens to be a gorgeous gemstone with rich color. Because of its abundance and availability in large sizes, designers can create bold jewelry designs that demand attention.

The fabulous pieces selected for this Amanda’s Style File show the versatile nature of the stone, from statement pieces to everyday jewels to live in.





TAGS:   Colored Gemstones
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

