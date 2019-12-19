The Jewelry Marketing Campaign’s Test Run Is Done

New York—“Another Piece of Your Story,” the consumer-facing marketing campaign designed to be the “Got Milk?” of the jewelry industry, reached more than 3 million unique consumers in its trial run, Jewelers of America said.
Aimed at women who buy jewelry for themselves, the campaign ran in the Los Angeles-area market from Sept. 23 to Nov. 3.
It consisted of paid social ads on Instagram and Facebook, a “rich” influencer program and YourFinest.com, a website where consumers can read stories, browse jewelry from the campaign and find a retail jeweler where they can buy it.
The campaign included contributions from four L.A.-based influencers: @chrishanxoxo, @lizhernandez, @daniellamonet and @alesiacarterxo.
All four women shopped at a retail jeweler where they selected jewelry they liked, then were given the pieces to wear and promote on social media as well as on YourFinest.com.
According to JA, the results of the “Another Piece of Your Story” test run include:
-- 28.9 million impressions from 3 million unique consumers across all media;
-- 17.5 million impressions from the influencers, who created 13 pieces of content over the six weeks;
-- 18 percent of visitors to YourFinest.com searched for a retail jeweler, with 27 percent of those clicking through to the jeweler’s website; and
-- Those exposed to the campaign were 22 percent more likely to consider buying themselves a piece of jewelry than those who didn’t see it.
“Another Piece of Your Story” was an industry-wide collaboration spearheaded by JA.
Advertising agency Cramer-Krasselt, whose clients include the paper and packaging and cotton industries, created the campaign.
“The industry came together, and we were able to execute a campaign by the industry, for the industry,” said JA President and CEO David Bonaparte.
“The success of the test campaign gives us great promise for the future of a national campaign that can do so much for the jewelry industry.”
In 2020, the newly assembled Consumer Marketing Committee will work on finding a way to fund a multi-year national campaign and will move forward with bringing the campaign to more markets next year.
Current committee members are: Sarin Bachman, JCK and Luxury; Katherine Bodoh, American Gem Society; David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America; Gannon Brousseau, Couture; David Bouffard, Signet Jewelers Ltd.; Caryl Capeci, Chow Tai Fook North America; Kirsten Darrow, Fred Meyer; Dominic Gabriel, Gabriel & Co.; Michael Lerch, GoldStar and Plumb Club; Mark Smelzer, Mark Smelzer; and Dominick Sorresso, Rogers Enterprises Inc.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015. The two organizations act independently of each other.
Aimed at women who buy jewelry for themselves, the campaign ran in the Los Angeles-area market from Sept. 23 to Nov. 3.
It consisted of paid social ads on Instagram and Facebook, a “rich” influencer program and YourFinest.com, a website where consumers can read stories, browse jewelry from the campaign and find a retail jeweler where they can buy it.
The campaign included contributions from four L.A.-based influencers: @chrishanxoxo, @lizhernandez, @daniellamonet and @alesiacarterxo.
All four women shopped at a retail jeweler where they selected jewelry they liked, then were given the pieces to wear and promote on social media as well as on YourFinest.com.
According to JA, the results of the “Another Piece of Your Story” test run include:
-- 28.9 million impressions from 3 million unique consumers across all media;
-- 17.5 million impressions from the influencers, who created 13 pieces of content over the six weeks;
-- 18 percent of visitors to YourFinest.com searched for a retail jeweler, with 27 percent of those clicking through to the jeweler’s website; and
-- Those exposed to the campaign were 22 percent more likely to consider buying themselves a piece of jewelry than those who didn’t see it.
“Another Piece of Your Story” was an industry-wide collaboration spearheaded by JA.
Advertising agency Cramer-Krasselt, whose clients include the paper and packaging and cotton industries, created the campaign.
“The industry came together, and we were able to execute a campaign by the industry, for the industry,” said JA President and CEO David Bonaparte.
“The success of the test campaign gives us great promise for the future of a national campaign that can do so much for the jewelry industry.”
In 2020, the newly assembled Consumer Marketing Committee will work on finding a way to fund a multi-year national campaign and will move forward with bringing the campaign to more markets next year.
Current committee members are: Sarin Bachman, JCK and Luxury; Katherine Bodoh, American Gem Society; David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America; Gannon Brousseau, Couture; David Bouffard, Signet Jewelers Ltd.; Caryl Capeci, Chow Tai Fook North America; Kirsten Darrow, Fred Meyer; Dominic Gabriel, Gabriel & Co.; Michael Lerch, GoldStar and Plumb Club; Mark Smelzer, Mark Smelzer; and Dominick Sorresso, Rogers Enterprises Inc.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015. The two organizations act independently of each other.
Get the Daily News >