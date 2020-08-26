National Jeweler Is Expanding ‘My Next Question’

National Jeweler

New York—National Jeweler is heading into the next phase of its webinar series introduced earlier this year, “My Next Question.”

Starting next month, all four National Jeweler editors will begin hosting episodes of “My Next Question,” interviewing industry leaders and innovators on topics ranging from jewelry trends to store security to the science behind gemstones.

The first episode is scheduled to air Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. EDT and will feature Gurki Basra, the former senior buyer for watches and jewelry at Barneys who now works as a brand consultant and founded TeamGurki.com, which aims to empower women to break paradigms and set new standards.

Basra will be in conversation with National Jeweler Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis about what jewelry retailers today are doing right, and wrong.    

“My Next Question” is sponsored by RDI Diamonds.

For more information and to see the full schedule of webinars for September, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.

To register for the first session, “Secrets From a Former Barneys Jewelry Buyer,” go here.





