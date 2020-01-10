For One Jeweler, Ravens Playoff Game Is ‘Pandemonium’

National Jeweler

Meritage Jewelers’ “Playoff Pandemonium” promotion launched last Saturday, Jan. 4 and continues through this Saturday, Jan. 11. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans Saturday night in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of Meritage Jewelers)
Baltimore—Retailers gamble on the rain and snowfall amounts and the scores of sporting events, all in the name of driving foot traffic (and backed by insurance, of course).

This time, it’s Meritage Jewelers rolling the dice on its hometown team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Led by breakout star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Meritage Jewelers is using it as an opportunity to generate some post-holiday business.

For the past week, the Lutherville, Maryland retailer has been offering a promotion—shop in the store and anything you buy will be free, if local DJ Kirk McEwen of 98 Rock correctly predicts the score of the upcoming Ravens playoff game.

Meritage Jewelers is calling the promotion “Playoff Pandemonium” and spreading the word via its website, Facebook and Instagram.

Champions of the AFC North, the Ravens will take on the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.



