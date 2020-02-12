Edge Retail Academy Names Second Annual Award Winner

New York—The Edge Retail Academy (ERA) has announced the winner of its second annual William “Wag” Wagner Award, given to a company that demonstrates exceptional business growth.
The jewelry business advising company bestowed the honor on Michigan’s Rottermond Jewelers, a two-store business founded in 1984 and owned by Cindi and Dean Rottermond.
In a press release, ERA noted Rottermond’s demonstrated excellence, featuring “unparalleled inventory, top-notch customer care and expert custom jewelry design.”
ERA presented the Rottermonds with a $1,000 prize.
“Cindi and Dean are very focused on diligently reviewing business metrics and applying best practices to make meaningful improvements to their store’s financial health,” ERA President David Brown said.
“In 2019, this focus paid off; Rottermond posted a double digit increase in sales and a 20-percent-plus increase in profits. The jeweler also reduced its aged inventory by 20 percent.”
The “Wag” Award was created in honor of long-serving ERA business advisor William “Wag” Wagner, who died in September 2018.
“[His] service, loyalty and advice went well beyond the expectations of our clients, his work colleagues and our company,” Brown said. “We honor Wag’s enormous integrity, sense of fair play and friendship.”
Cindi Rottermond added, “Wag was an important early advisor as well as close friend to us. We are very touched to be honored with an award honoring business excellence that is named for one of our most trusted advisors.”
Roman Jewelers in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey won the first annual “Wag” award last year.
