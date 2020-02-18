Robbins Brothers Seeks Couple for Perfect Proposal Spot Search

New York—Robbins Brothers is once again looking for a couple to travel in search of the perfect proposal spot—this time across Europe.

The domestic edition of the contest was held last year, sending its winning couple, dubbed “proposal ambassadors”, across the U.S. to scope out its most romantic spots.

This year, the winning couple will travel to select the top 20 spots in Europe to pop the question.

Applicants have to be active on social media, especially Instagram, and be willing to write about their experience as an ambassador.

Early auditions were held at the company’s flagships stores in San Diego, Houston, and Dallas, drawing more than 50 couples.

The couples met with Robbins Brothers staff over breakfast and mimosas and had their interviews recorded.

There was an “Adventure Awaits” selfie station on standby for photos and a “lipsology” reader to interpret the couple’s lip prints.



The auditions at Robbins Brothers featured a “lipsology” reading station to read lip prints for the couples.

Couples in the U.S. can still apply online through Feb. 28. Finalists will be announced on March 16th.

Around 700 couples registered to be notified when the application launched on Valentine’s Day, said the company.

Finalists will be announced on March 16 and voting will open to the public on March 23.

The winning couple will be named April 6 and will have to complete the trip this year.