Northeastern Fine Jewelry Lends a Hand to Local Restaurants
Schenectady, N.Y.—Northeastern Fine Jewelry of Schenectady, New York is lending a helping hand to its local restaurants as small businesses in all industries struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-owned jeweler will donate $20 to an independent, local restaurant in the Capital Region—the metropolitan area around Albany, New York—for every purchase of a $50 gift card to its store.
“As soon as we posted it [on Facebook], a customer bought $200 worth of gift cards. People are doing what they can,” Vice President Gregg Kelly said in an interview with National Jeweler.
The restaurant industry is currently one of the most affected, Kelly said, and the company wanted to make a difference and show support for the local restaurants.
“We hope this program will inspire neighborhood businesses—with the help of the community—to band together during these difficult times. Perhaps it may spur others to come up with creative ways to support their local shops and restaurants,” Northeastern Fine Jewelry President Ray Bleser said in a press release.
The “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” program will benefit three restaurants located in each of the three communities where Northeastern Fine Jewelry has a store.
In Schenectady, the proceeds will go to Gershon’s Deli, Mike’s Hot Dogs and Scotti’s Restaurant.
In Albany, Café Calabria, Café Madison and dp American Brasserie will benefit from the program.
In Glen Falls, funds will go to Raul’s Mexican Grill, Sam’s Diner and Siam Thai.
“The phrase ‘we’re all in this together’ means more now than ever before,” said Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan.
“While we anticipate aid for small businesses from the federal and state governments, Northeastern Fine Jewelry is leading the way in demonstrating that assistance can begin from the ground up.”
Northeastern Fine Jewelry’s three store locations are currently closed following a mandate from New York State regarding nonessential businesses.
Gift cards are available for purchase online and will be delivered at no charge.
For more information about Northeastern Fine Jewelry, visit NEFJ.com.
