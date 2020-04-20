Hamilton Jewelers to Hold Auction to Support its Community
Princeton, N.J.—To help the small businesses in its community impacted by COVID-19, one retailer launched an online auction to raise funds.
Hamilton Jewelers announced it has created the Princeton Community Auction, benefitting local businesses facing financial hardship in the Princeton, New Jersey community right now.
The store is encouraging anyone who’s interested to participate both by bidding and donating; they are accepting products and services from merchants, future dining opportunities and gift cards from restaurants, consultations from service professionals and much more.
Hamilton Jewelers created an online auction platform portal for bidding, pricing, photos, descriptions and more information for the community to view.
The jeweler is funding all costs, operating the platform and logistics and managing all administrative tasks.
The proceeds will benefit those in the community in distress right now, allowing local businesses to apply for funds to go toward their bottom line and help employees.
“While the current situation around us is undoubtedly very dramatic and scary, we remain optimistic and committed to maximize our efforts to revitalize our communities and businesses in the face of this challenge,” Hamilton Jewelers President and CEO Hank Siegel said in an email newsletter about the auction.
The auction launched today (April 20) and will run for a month, closing May 20.
At that time, any small businesses that have applied will receive their money, with the funds split evenly among them.
As of Monday morning, it had more than 40 items, many of which are services like freelancers offering to do complimentary LinkedIn profile reviews, social media audits, basketball lessons for kids, and a tamale-making party.
Hamilton will continue to solicit items while the auction is taking place. The goal is to raise $50,000.
In addition to its Princeton store, Hamilton Jewelers also has two stores in Florida, so the retailer will hold additional auctions to benefit struggling Palm Beach county businesses as well.
