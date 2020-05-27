Squirrel Spotting: 20 Songs for Sanity’s Sake

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

I got one of those Facebook suggestions from my friend, Haygo, last week. You know, the ones that have you post 10 influential albums from your earliest memories in 10 days?It got me thinking about songs that could be fun to listen to in these-less-than-fun days.So, here goes! This list was taken from my phone, where these songs live with about 20,000 of their closest friends.How many of them do you know?“How Long,” AceI’m not even sure I remember what age I was when this lockdown started.“Knowing Me, Knowing You,” ABBAMore than Sherry could ever could have wished for or imagined, but she still loves me. Whew!“What’s Going On,” Marvin GayeYeah, I think I got it. Left-handed blonde people can shop on Tuesdays and Fridays in the morning, provided they pay with gift cards bought in an odd month.“Our House,” MadnessDear House, I love you, but it’s time we saw other people.“Heroes,” David BowieWow, where do I begin … nurses, doctors, all hospital staff, and everyone who kept working—mail carriers, grocery store folks, etc. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.“Always On My Mind,” Elvis PresleyTo our family, friends, our co-workers (including those laid off and furloughed) and customers, we miss you.“Stuck With You,” Huey Lewis and the NewsMy dog thinks I lost my job.“Lips Like Sugar,” Echo and the BunnymenWorking so close to the kitchen was always gonna be a bad idea.“Wish You Were Here,” Pink FloydThat’s a long list … friends, family, live concerts, Premier League soccer.“Song for Guy,” Elton JohnI miss my barber, Gus. There is no “Song for Gus.” Get over it!“Viva Las Vegas,” Elvis PresleyI never thought I’d miss Las Vegas. I miss Las Vegas.“Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” The PoliceEnough said (and thanks, Michelle).“Here Comes The Sun,” The BeatlesSummer is coming, and there are brighter days ahead. Also, there’s been no rain since I planted a billion dollars’ worth of plants in my yard.“I’m Not The Enemy,” LinaI just want you to wash your hands. A lot.“Tempted,” SqueezeOK, enough with the kitchen already.“Still Crazy After All These Years,” Paul SimonThe more things change, the more they stay the same.“I Want To Break Free,” QueenBut you’re going to have to keep your distance. See No. 12.“The Longest Time,” Billy JoelI used to have a long drive to work. Now I try not to slip coming down the stairs.“Work It Out,” Jurassic 5Zoom. Teams. GoToWebinar. Lunch. More Zoom. Teams again. Dinner. Dream about Zoom.“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” Blue Oyster CultOur office opened week before last. A ripple, not a wave. We’ll take it. Things are getting better.I am available, for a small fee, to sing snippets of any or all of the above the songs for your listening pleasure.Stay safe!Peter Smith is the president of Memoire and Hearts On Fire (Chow Tai Fook, North America). He is the author of two books, “Hiring Squirrels” and “Sell Something.” Both books are available in print or Kindle at Amazon.com. Connect with Smith on LinkedIn or at