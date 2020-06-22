JVC Releases Digital Guide Demystifying FTC Guidelines

New York—The Jewelers Vigilance Committee has released a new digital resource to help jewelry businesses better understand the Federal Trade Commission guidelines for marketing and advertising their products.

The FTC Jewelry Guides govern sales, manufacturing and marketing practices at all levels of the trade and identify deceptive marketing and misrepresentations of product quality.

They apply to pearls, natural, lab-grown and simulated gemstones and other jewelry products.

The commission most recently made updates to the guidelines in mid-2018.

Sponsored by The Smithee Group, JVC’s “Understanding the FTC Guidelines” deciphers the Jewelry Guides’ laws and regulations.

In plain language, it explains the latest revisions, how industry businesses can develop their own manufacturing and marketing practices, and other important laws and regulations.

The book is available to download for free online.

“The lawyers at the JVC read all the fine print so you don't have to,” said JVC President, CEO and General Counsel Tiffany Stevens. “We are happy to present this easy to understand and fully up-to-date guide to advertising jewelry; it will be useful on a daily basis as you run your businesses.”