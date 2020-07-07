Henry Keyser of Simons Brothers Co. Dies at 101
Merion Station, Penn.—Henry Nelson Keyser, head of Simons Brothers Co., has died at 101.
Keyser was born Oct. 3, 1918 in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
According to his obituary, Keyser served as an aviation machinist in the U.S. Navy in 1944.
Upon returning from the war, he married Mary McCaffrey in 1948. They went on to have seven children.
Keyser helped open the second location of his father-in-law’s jewelry store, James J. McCaffrey Jewelers, in Haverford, Pennsylvania, managing it until the late 1950s.
He then moved on to Simons Brothers Co., a gold and silver jewelry manufacturer based in Philadelphia, which he bought in the early 1960s.
Keyser worked there, alongside his children, until he was 99.
He was known as a “doting husband” during his 70 years of marriage, according to his obituary.
He was also dedicated to his customers, meeting with them in his old age, and even received a 99th birthday cake from customers in Michigan.
Keyser is survived by his children, Mary Jane Keyser, Henry Nelson Keyser III (Mary Ellen), Susan Keyser, Stephen J. Keyser, Michael J. Keyser (Catherine) and Virginia Keyser (Stephen Gibson), daughter-in-law Katherine, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.
