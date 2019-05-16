Stafford Jewelers, Creative Gold to Close Stores

New York—Two independent jewelers are closing their doors for good this month.

The family-owned jewelry store was opened in 1994 by Amy and her late husband James Stafford, who died in 2016.

He was described as a “well-respected entrepreneur with a trailblazing spirit and high standards of excellence,” in a press release announcing the store’s closure.

The couple’s two sons, James and Jacob, were raised in the jewelry business and, along with their mother, shared their father’s commitment to excellence, the store said.

“We are thankful for our customers’ patronage over the years,” said Amy.

The store is holding a “going out of business sale,” advertising its “Deal of the Day” on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The store’s last day will be when all of its jewelry has been sold, per its Instagram.

Stafford Jewelers is not affiliated with a jewelry store in Dayton, Ohio owned by John Stafford.

In Colorado, Creative Gold will also be closing after four decades.

Jeweler and owner Russ Wiley is retiring to pursue another dream, sports and wildlife photography.

He shares his photographs of lions, elephants, motocross athletes, snowboarders, and more on his Instagram page.

National Geographic shared a shot of giraffes taken by Wiley on its Instagram page highlighting community photography.

In an interview with The Gazette of Colorado Springs, jeweler Russ Wiley talked about how the jewelry business has changed over the years, from the price of gold to how diamonds are sold.

Wiley started the business in 1982 with his mother-in-law Judy Chilsen, per the report, and has changed locations a few times since then.

He has amassed a network of thousands of customers, he told The Gazette, including the Porsche family in Germany, serving as the jeweler for the Porsche Club of America for 30 years.

He will be semi-retired, said Wiley, with plans to have an office in the area to source pieces for customers.

The retirement sale began in early July.