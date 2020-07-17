National Jeweler

Jewelers Relief Fund Raises $27K for Stores in Need

By Brecken Branstrator
New York—Several jewelers needed assistance after sustaining physical damage during recent acts of looting across the country, and the industry responded.

The Jewelers Relief Fund, a GoFundMe account organized by Jewelers of America and the Diamond Council of America, raised more than $27,000 through private donations from trade organizations and members for jewelers in need.

This included support from industry partners such as Synchrony, Forevermark U.S., Buyers Intelligence Group and Reed Jewelry Group, among others.

One hundred percent of the funds were directly distributed to 10 independent jewelry stores with damage from looting.

“The jewelry industry, both individuals and companies alike, has come together to support fellow jewelers in need. Our industry continues to show resilience during these trying times,” JA President and CEO David J. Bonaparte said.



