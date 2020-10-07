Jewelers for Children Welcomes Two New Directors

New York—Jewelers for Children recently announced changes to its board of directors.

Brittney Zimmer of Reeds Jewelers and Gus Garcia of Bottom Line Marketing are new to the board, both elected to three-year terms as directors.

Debra Puzio, founder and creative director of StarLuxe Branding, LLC, will continue as board chair alongside all current officers for the year 2020-2021.

“Serving as board chair through this very challenging year has truly shown me just how beloved Jewelers for Children is in our great industry, said Puzio.

“The support from our donors has been amazing helping to ensure we will be helping children in need for many years to come.”

The 17 officers re-elected for one-year terms are:

John White, Balfour, vice-president for charity programs,

Jeffrey Cohen, Citizen Watch America, vice president for fundraising,

Howard Hauben, H2 Events/Centurion Jewelry Show, vice president for special programs,

Alan Zimmer, Reeds Jewelers, vice president marketing and public relations,

Bill Luth, Signet Jewelers, Ltd., secretary and

Charles Stanley, Forevermark USA, treasurer.

Pam Mortensen of J.C Penney, will continue as immediate past chair and chair of the nominating committee.

Twelve directors have completed their three-year terms but have been re-elected to an additional three-year term.

The directors are:

Debbie Azar, Gemological Science International,

Chad Berg, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry,

Katherine Bodoh, American Gem Society,

Catherine Coquillard, Coquillard Consulting,

Jack Gabriel, Gabriel & Co.,

Mark Goldberg, Rolex Watch USA,

Steven Kaiser, Kaiser Time,

Sally Morrison, De Beers,

Birain Parikh, Rosy Blue,

Steven Vardi, Steven Vardi, Inc., and

Steven Velasquez, American Exchange Group.

Five directors will remain on the board for another year, though their terms were up, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are Benny Hematian, Effy Group; Ezriel Rapaport, Rapaport; Elliot Tannenbaum, Leo Schachter Diamonds; Suzanne Adams, Assurant; and Eric Zuckerman, PAC Team Group.

“Having their support and input was determined to be too valuable during this time” said Puzio.

All current terms began on Oct.1 to match up with the charity’s fiscal year.

Founded in 1999, Jewelers for Children has donated nearly $57 million to programs benefiting children affected by illness, abuse, or neglect.