Hale’s Jewelers Set to Open New Flagship

Greenville, S.C.—Hale’s Jewelers is getting an upgrade.

The Greenville, South Carolina jeweler is set to open a new 8,000-square-foot flagship jewelry store.

It will move from its current location on Haywood Road, where it’s been since 1982, to Verdae, a planned community in Greenville.

Founded in the 1850s by James Hunter Randolph, the jeweler is said to be the town’s oldest business.

His grandson, William Randolph Hale, took over the family business in 1887, renaming it Hale’s Jewelers.

It was sold to Hewlett Sullivan Sr. in 1923 and remained in the Sullivan family until 2000, when long-time employee Lucian Lee bought the business.

“Hale’s strong roots, illustrious history and community partnerships will be featured heavily in the new location,” said Lee in a press release announcing the new flagship

The free-standing, two-level building will house a Rolex corner, a Forevermark area, and a private space for vendors and community partners.

The plans include moving the Hale’s Clock, a local landmark installed in 1910, to a place of honor on the new property.



The Hale’s Clock in 1940 (left) and present day. It was installed in 1910 and has become a local landmark.

While more than half of the project is complete, the final move-in date is not yet confirmed.

Lee expects to be in the new building by the first quarter of 2021.

Hale’s Jewelers owns the space and will be developing the property with a clothing boutique and other retailers opening nearby.