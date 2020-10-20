The Kingswood Company Has a New Branded Line

Columbus, Ohio—The Kingswood Company has launched a new branded line of jewelry cleaners.Clean + Care is filled with many of the products The Kingswood Company already offers to jewelers for private labeling, but with Clean + Care branding.But why not opt for private label? Because Kingswood is offering Clean + Care at a more accessible price point.The company explained in a press announcement, “We have heard from many of our customers that the minimum order quantities for private labeled products were higher than they could manage.“This Clean + Care product line makes these beautifully packaged products accessible to a wide range of jewelers and, in turn, their customers. We are excited to launch this branded product line to meet a real need in the market.”Jars of the company’s “Fine Jewelry Cleaner” and “Gentle Jewelry Cleaner” are available in packs of 12, and polishing cloths and microfiber clothes in packs of 15 to 25.“Sparkle + Shine Sticks” for cleansing on the go are also offered in packs of 15, as are portable “Jewelry Cleaning Wipes” and the “Foaming Jewelry Cleanser.”Kingswood is also offering Clean + Care Kits, featuring a liquid cleaner and polishing cloth packaged in a special point-of-sale display box. These are sold in quantities of 24.The Clean + Care ultrasonic cleaner can be purchased individually.Kingswood is also offering specific bundles that mix and match the Clean + Care range’s products so jewelers can test them all and see which their customers prefer.Available now is the “Starter Bundle,” with a point-of-sale display and curated assortment of product. Additional bundle variations are forthcoming, including a “build-your-own” variety.