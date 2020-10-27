Quality Gold Ships 2020-2021 Books in Time for the Holidays
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Fairfield, Ohio—Due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quality Gold’s fall catalog distribution combines two seasons into one large catalog shipment.
The new 2020-2021 Quality Gold books are arriving just in time for the holidays.
They include a 1,400-page Gold Book with thousands of new styles in all colors of 14-karat gold and all categories like diamond and gemstone, Italian gold and branded collections.
The distribution also includes a 1,425-page Silver Book showcasing new items and styles from basic chain to fashion, diamond, gemstones and more, and a new book about 10-karat gold launches, top-selling basics and trendy designs.
Quality Gold will also ship out its True Origin catalog, offering more than 125 new lab-grown diamond pieces, a 240-page Personalized catalog with hundreds of new styles, and a 60-page Wideband Distinguished Coin jewelry book with 150 new 14-karat finished jewelry and coin bezel mountings.
Other items in the shipment include a watch book with more than 100 new timepieces from branded collections, a luxury giftware booklet, and the Gem Pak display and sales catalogs for affordable packaging in a variety of materials, among others.
For more information about current pricing or online ordering options, for which there is no minimum, visit QGold.com.
The new 2020-2021 Quality Gold books are arriving just in time for the holidays.
They include a 1,400-page Gold Book with thousands of new styles in all colors of 14-karat gold and all categories like diamond and gemstone, Italian gold and branded collections.
The distribution also includes a 1,425-page Silver Book showcasing new items and styles from basic chain to fashion, diamond, gemstones and more, and a new book about 10-karat gold launches, top-selling basics and trendy designs.
Quality Gold will also ship out its True Origin catalog, offering more than 125 new lab-grown diamond pieces, a 240-page Personalized catalog with hundreds of new styles, and a 60-page Wideband Distinguished Coin jewelry book with 150 new 14-karat finished jewelry and coin bezel mountings.
Other items in the shipment include a watch book with more than 100 new timepieces from branded collections, a luxury giftware booklet, and the Gem Pak display and sales catalogs for affordable packaging in a variety of materials, among others.
For more information about current pricing or online ordering options, for which there is no minimum, visit QGold.com.
Get the Daily News >