Michaels Jewelers Giving to Connecticut Hospital This Holiday Season
Waterbury, Conn.—Connecticut retailer Michaels Jewelers is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a number of incentives.
The nine-store chain will donate 25 percent of proceeds from sales of its 14-karat gold and sterling silver “Angel Wing” collection to renowned hospital Connecticut Children’s.
According to Michaels, last year, the hospital treated more than 114,000 patients, performing close to 11,000 surgeries and helping 6,000 premature babies.
“We’ve all relearned the worth of our health, our time, our family, and our community this year,” explained owner Camile Hannoush in a press release.
“We’re dedicated not only to helping our clients find exceptional diamond and fine jewelry; we want them to feel loved and cared for, and know that their community is being loved and cared for, the way only a true family-run, local business can.”
The Hannoush family is a longtime Connecticut Children’s supporter.
Daughter Tanya Hannoush has created displays at each Michaels Jewelers store to promote the Angel Wing collection.
Michaels is encouraging customers to visit the “Instagram-able” displays and take pictures to spread the word.
In addition to its jewels for good initiative, Hannoush is enticing holiday shoppers with its semi-annual sale, promising to offer its most extensive discounts yet.
Running Nov. 14-22, deals will be offered in-store and online. For the first time, customers can book appointments on the store’s website with a personal jeweler.
Michaels’ COVID-19 protocols include regular store disinfecting, restricting the number of visitors allowed in the store at one time, requiring face masks and more cleaning of merchandise.
The company is also currently offering complimentary jewelry cleanings for customers.
“Since 1885, Michaels Jewelers has been a family company, and my children and I are devoted to keeping it that way,” Camile said. “We’re approaching this 2020 holiday season holding steadfast to our values.”
The nine-store chain will donate 25 percent of proceeds from sales of its 14-karat gold and sterling silver “Angel Wing” collection to renowned hospital Connecticut Children’s.
According to Michaels, last year, the hospital treated more than 114,000 patients, performing close to 11,000 surgeries and helping 6,000 premature babies.
“We’ve all relearned the worth of our health, our time, our family, and our community this year,” explained owner Camile Hannoush in a press release.
“We’re dedicated not only to helping our clients find exceptional diamond and fine jewelry; we want them to feel loved and cared for, and know that their community is being loved and cared for, the way only a true family-run, local business can.”
The Hannoush family is a longtime Connecticut Children’s supporter.
Daughter Tanya Hannoush has created displays at each Michaels Jewelers store to promote the Angel Wing collection.
Michaels is encouraging customers to visit the “Instagram-able” displays and take pictures to spread the word.
In addition to its jewels for good initiative, Hannoush is enticing holiday shoppers with its semi-annual sale, promising to offer its most extensive discounts yet.
Running Nov. 14-22, deals will be offered in-store and online. For the first time, customers can book appointments on the store’s website with a personal jeweler.
Michaels’ COVID-19 protocols include regular store disinfecting, restricting the number of visitors allowed in the store at one time, requiring face masks and more cleaning of merchandise.
The company is also currently offering complimentary jewelry cleanings for customers.
“Since 1885, Michaels Jewelers has been a family company, and my children and I are devoted to keeping it that way,” Camile said. “We’re approaching this 2020 holiday season holding steadfast to our values.”
Get the Daily News >