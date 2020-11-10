Sollberger’s To Close After Nearly Four Decades
Ridgeland, Miss.—Sollberger’s will close its doors after nearly four decades in the Ridgeland, Mississippi community.
Owner Jaki Cowan took over the business from mentors and previous owners Jacques and Edith Sollberger.
“After much deliberation, I have made the difficult decision to close Sollberger’s,” Cowan said in a press release.
“It has been six years since I became the owner of Sollberger’s, and it has been a whirlwind process full of humility, growth, excitement, and love.”
Growing up, the Sollbergers were family friends. While attending college in North Carolina, Cowan worked at the store part-time during the holidays.
“As for the reasons, there are a number that contributed to the decision to close the store. But we are choosing to focus on the positive one, which is spending more time with my children, Jasper and Jemma Kate,” Cowan said in a statement to National Jeweler.
The store’s going out of business sale began Monday and will continue until all of the inventory is sold.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store said it has implemented a strict daily cleaning schedule and will be limiting the occupancy and encouraging social distancing measures.
For more information about the sale, visit the Sollberger’s website.
