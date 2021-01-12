Edge Retail Academy Awards NC Jeweler with Wag Award

New York—The Edge Retail Academy (ERA) awarded Sam and Jane Falls of Falls Jewelers with its third annual William “Wag” Wagner Business Excellence Award.

The jewelry business advising company bestows the award on a business that has demonstrated exceptional growth in the last 12 months.

Concord, North Carolina-based Falls Jewelers was founded in 1990 and is known for its top-notch customer care, expert custom jewelry design and unparalleled inventory mix, The Edge said.

“The Falls are very focused on diligently reviewing business metrics and applying best practices to make meaningful improvements to their store’s financial health,” ERA President David Brown said.

“In 2020, this focus paid off: Falls Jewelers increased sales by 24 percent and raised gross profit by 28 percent, while reducing their aged inventory by 20 percent.”

William “Wag” Wagner

Stephen Barnes, the retailer’s Business Advisor at ERA, added: “The Falls’ team embraced ERA’s strategies and tools. It was so effective that the jeweler is now debt free and looking to expand to a second location in 2021.”



ERA presented the Falls with the award and a check for $1,000.

This is the third year the firm has presented the business excellence award, named for the late ERA business advisor William (Wag) Wagner, who died in September 2018.

Last year’s winner was Rottermond Jewelers, with stores in Milford and Brighton, Michigan.

The inaugural award in 2019 was given to Roman Jewelers in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.