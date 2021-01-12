National Jeweler

Edge Retail Academy Awards NC Jeweler with Wag Award

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
North Carolina’s Falls Jewelers received the third annual Wag Award from The Edge Retail Academy. From left to right: Spencer Falls, Sam Falls, Jane Falls and Caleb Falls.
New York—The Edge Retail Academy (ERA) awarded Sam and Jane Falls of Falls Jewelers with its third annual William “Wag” Wagner Business Excellence Award.

The jewelry business advising company bestows the award on a business that has demonstrated exceptional growth in the last 12 months.

Concord, North Carolina-based Falls Jewelers was founded in 1990 and is known for its top-notch customer care, expert custom jewelry design and unparalleled inventory mix, The Edge said.

“The Falls are very focused on diligently reviewing business metrics and applying best practices to make meaningful improvements to their store’s financial health,” ERA President David Brown said.

“In 2020, this focus paid off: Falls Jewelers increased sales by 24 percent and raised gross profit by 28 percent, while reducing their aged inventory by 20 percent.”

20210112 Wag insertWilliam “Wag” Wagner

Stephen Barnes, the retailer’s Business Advisor at ERA, added: “The Falls’ team embraced ERA’s strategies and tools. It was so effective that the jeweler is now debt free and looking to expand to a second location in 2021.”

ERA presented the Falls with the award and a check for $1,000.

This is the third year the firm has presented the business excellence award, named for the late ERA business advisor William (Wag) Wagner, who died in September 2018.

Last year’s winner was Rottermond Jewelers, with stores in Milford and Brighton, Michigan.

The inaugural award in 2019 was given to Roman Jewelers in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

 





TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones , Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy