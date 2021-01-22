Kentucky Jeweler Reaches Out to Local Restaurants

Lexington, Ky.—Another independent jeweler is reaching out to help an industry that has been battered by the restrictions put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19—the restaurant industry.Olivia Johnson Scholz and Louis Scholz, owners of St. John & Myers Diamonds and Fine Jewelry, took note of how local restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky were struggling amid the pandemic.And so the husband-and-wife team launched an initiative called Restaurant Rescue Rally, encouraging fellow small business owners in Lexington to order lunch for their staff from a local restaurant once a week.The store has been posting one video per week to spread the word about the program and highlight a local restaurant.Restaurant Rescue Rally had a five-week run from December to January, but the response was so positive that the jeweler said it is running the program again, from now until Valentine’s Day.“We have already had five small businesses join us in the challenge, and we are now asking those businesses to reach out and each challenge a few more businesses themselves,” said a spokesperson in a statement to National Jeweler.The jeweler is working with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce to showcase the businesses that join the program as well as the restaurants that are in need of help.