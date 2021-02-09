Georgia Jeweler Bill Rosenfeld Dies at 77

Tucker, Georgia—Jeweler William Corey “Bill” Rosenfeld of Rosenfeld Jewelry died Jan. 23 at the age of 77.

Rosenfeld was born Feb. 26, 1943 in Norfolk, Virginia to Bernard William Rosenfeld and Mary Pauline Willis, as per his online obituary.

He joined the U.S. Navy at age 18 during the Cuban missile crisis, traveling to Spain and Italy.

Filled with a love for music and dancing, Rosenfeld went on to be a professional guitarist.

He volunteered in the Fire Rescue Squad for Guilford County EMS and served as the director of McDowell County EMS.

He and his two children moved to Georgia in the early 1980’s, where he met the “love of his life,” Carmen. He worked as a paramedic with Dekalb County EMS.

Rosenfeld opened a jewelry repair shop out of his home, later cutting the ribbon on his first storefront. The store would move to Tucker, where it is now.

An advocate for small businesses, he was elected to the first Tucker City Council following the city’s incorporation in 2016, taking a particular interest in the area’s parks. He won a second term in 2019.

“Bill will be remembered for much more than his role as a City Councilman,” said the city of Tucker in a statement.

“By the time he ran for office in 2016, his legacy as a pillar of the Tucker community was well-ingrained—a leader in the DeKalb County Fire Department, a champion for the business community, a volunteer giving of his time and treasure and a man of great faith.”

Rosenfeld served as the past president of Stone Mountain Rotary Club and was a member of the Tucker Rotary Club.

He also served as chairman of the board of ART Station in Stone Mountain, was the past president of Tucker Business Association and on the board of directors for Tucker-Northlake CID.

Rosenfeld held leadership roles in the Smokerise Community Association, Friends of the Parks, and Smokerise Bath and Racquet Club.

“We remember Bill most for his love of family, and his everlasting love and devotion to Carmen,” said his online obituary.

“Bill captured us with his festive spirit, tender heart, and open arms. We will forever miss his infectious smile, contagious laugh, and quick humor. His generous nature and ready willingness to help others stays with us.”

Rosenfeld is survived by his wife, Carmen, their two children, and six grandchildren.