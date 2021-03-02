Vermont’s Goodfellows Fine Jewelers Closes Its Doors

Barre, Vt.—Just as it was about to celebrate its diamond anniversary under the current owners, Goodfellows Fine Jewelers in Vermont has closed its doors.

The retailer discontinued its business operations last month after a going-out-of-business sale following the death of company President Raymond Gentl, the Jewelers Board of Trade confirmed to National Jeweler.

Gentl’s father, Virgil, and mother, Rose, purchased the business in 1961, according to a local news story about the closing, and the Barre, Vermont jewelry store has been in Gentl hands since then.

The report said neither of Raymond Gentl’s children were able to take on the family business at the time of their father’s death late last year.

(Andrea is a New York City photographer, and Eric, who still lives in Barre and spent some time working at Goodfellows, is in antiques.)

The store’s history is believed to date back to the mid-1800s when it was J.G. Nichols & Son.

In 1910 W.H. Goodfellow purchased it and ran it with his son, calling it W.H. Goodfellow & Son. They operated the business out of a small space before moving across the street in 1930.

It was purchased once again in 1936 and changed to Goodfellows Jewelers.

It changed ownership and locations again one more time, the news story said, before ending up at the location where it remains today, which is where it was when Virgil Gentl, a New York diamond merchant, purchased it nearly 60 years ago.

According to its website, Goodfellows Fine Jewelers had an extensive collection on display at its Barre showroom as well as on-staff jewelers and designers for custom designs. It also carried diamonds, colored gemstones, estate jewelry, and antiques.