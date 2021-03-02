National Jeweler

Vermont’s Goodfellows Fine Jewelers Closes Its Doors

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Barre, Vt.—Just as it was about to celebrate its diamond anniversary under the current owners, Goodfellows Fine Jewelers in Vermont has closed its doors.

The retailer discontinued its business operations last month after a going-out-of-business sale following the death of company President Raymond Gentl, the Jewelers Board of Trade confirmed to National Jeweler.

Gentl’s father, Virgil, and mother, Rose, purchased the business in 1961, according to a local news story about the closing, and the Barre, Vermont jewelry store has been in Gentl hands since then.

The report said neither of Raymond Gentl’s children were able to take on the family business at the time of their father’s death late last year.

(Andrea is a New York City photographer, and Eric, who still lives in Barre and spent some time working at Goodfellows, is in antiques.)

The store’s history is believed to date back to the mid-1800s when it was J.G. Nichols & Son.

In 1910 W.H. Goodfellow purchased it and ran it with his son, calling it W.H. Goodfellow & Son. They operated the business out of a small space before moving across the street in 1930.

It was purchased once again in 1936 and changed to Goodfellows Jewelers.

It changed ownership and locations again one more time, the news story said, before ending up at the location where it remains today, which is where it was when Virgil Gentl, a New York diamond merchant, purchased it nearly 60 years ago.

According to its website, Goodfellows Fine Jewelers had an extensive collection on display at its Barre showroom as well as on-staff jewelers and designers for custom designs. It also carried diamonds, colored gemstones, estate jewelry, and antiques.





TAGS:   Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy