Start Holiday Shopping Early, Says NRF
Washington, D.C.—The National Retail Federation’s latest campaign, “New Holiday Traditions,” wants consumers to shop safely and early this year.
The retail trade organization’s new nationwide consumer education campaign is set to air across digital and social media, radio, and TV from October through mid-November.
Historically, November has been the most popular month to start holiday shopping, the NRF said.
This year, 43 percent of shoppers surveyed said they plan to wait until November to start holiday shopping, according to the NRF’s annual consumer holiday survey.
A majority of those surveyed, 59 percent, plan to shop more online this year compared with last year.
The organization is encouraging shoppers to start earlier in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid long lines and shipping delays.
“Retailers are ready with inventory and sales, and there’s no reason to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to kick off your gift shopping,” NRF CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release announcing the campaign.
National Jeweler columnist Peter Smith echoed a similar sentiment in a July column, noting that since the pandemic could hamper the usual uptick in November and December, retailers should “get in the spirit of Christmas, and get there sooner rather than later.”
He added: “There is a fine line between predatory and pragmatic marketing and retailers need to be sensitive and empathetic, but we have no idea what the coming weeks and months will hold.”
For more information about the NRF campaign, visit the NRF website.
