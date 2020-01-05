5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Too busy ringing in the new year to keep up with last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to help get you back in the loop.
1. Watches & Wonders Miami Won’t Happen in 2020
The show’s organizers are shifting focus to the debut of Watches & Wonders Geneva this April.
2. These Are De Beers’ Sight Dates for 2020
The diamond miner and marketer holds 10 sights a year, beginning in late January and wrapping up in early December.
3. 15,000-Square-Foot Gem, Mineral Museum Opens in Maine
It features historic collections, specimens of the state’s gems and one of the foremost collections of meteorites.
4. Designs on Marketing: Setting Intentions for 2020
Taking the time to assess the last 365 days and set goals for the year ahead is paramount to the progression of your business.
5. Martin Rapaport to Speak at Israel’s International Diamond Week
The talk will focus on obstacles and opportunities in the Israeli diamond trade.
1. Watches & Wonders Miami Won’t Happen in 2020
The show’s organizers are shifting focus to the debut of Watches & Wonders Geneva this April.
2. These Are De Beers’ Sight Dates for 2020
The diamond miner and marketer holds 10 sights a year, beginning in late January and wrapping up in early December.
3. 15,000-Square-Foot Gem, Mineral Museum Opens in Maine
It features historic collections, specimens of the state’s gems and one of the foremost collections of meteorites.
4. Designs on Marketing: Setting Intentions for 2020
Taking the time to assess the last 365 days and set goals for the year ahead is paramount to the progression of your business.
5. Martin Rapaport to Speak at Israel’s International Diamond Week
The talk will focus on obstacles and opportunities in the Israeli diamond trade.
Get the Daily News >