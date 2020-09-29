Phillips Debuts Jewelry E-Commerce Platform
New York—Looking for another way to connect to jewelry buyers, Phillips has launched a digital selling platform.
“Flawless” is hosted on the Phillips website, providing customers a new way to shop, and offering clients a way to sell their jewels privately rather than going to auction.
For its debut, the platform showcased 12 creations from British designer Shaun Leane, from iconic fine and high jewelry designs to new bespoke jewels created to celebrate the brand’s 21st anniversary.
Leane said in a statement: “I see today’s woman as a romantic warrior, graceful, yet also full of strength, conviction and courage. I aim to intensify the power of jewelry and create my jewels to provoke different emotions—confidence, fragility, seduction and protection—and to deliver a sense of inner strength and identity. Above all, I want my jewels to give a woman the freedom to be who she wants to be.”
The collaboration between Phillips and the designer will continue into next year and will include a selling exhibition of his work in London and New York.
Flawless’ debut coincides with the release of “Shaun Leane,” published by ACC Art Books, telling the story of the jewelry designer’s career and featuring essays by gemologist and jewelry historian Joanna Hardy, Victoria & Albert Museum fashion curator Claire Wilcox, and jewelry writer, historian and journalist Vivienne Becker.
In addition to Leane’s 12 designs, Flawless’ inaugural offerings also include jewels by renowned houses such as Cartier, Mauboussin, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels.
Some featured pieces will be on view at the Phillips location in Southampton, New York, from Oct. 15 to 25. A company spokesperson said they hope to have a permanent, separate brick-and-mortar store for Flawless inventory in the future.
New pieces will be continuously added to Flawless, and Phillips said it plans to partner with more jewelry designers in the future.
The company is also welcoming specific sourcing and selling requests from private individuals, collectors and organizations.
The move builds upon its efforts to expand the Jewels department through new initiatives, including contemporary designer selling exhibitions.
“Dovetailing with Phillips’ global Jewels department, Flawless provides an additional platform for both online and offline sales for anything from a 1-carat engagement ring, a 10-carat vivid pink diamond, or an Art Deco Tutti Frutti Cartier bracelet, thus enabling us to engage instantly with collectors 365 days a year in the medium of their choice: WhatsApp, WeChat, text, email, phone, etc.” said Paul Redmayne, head of private sales, Jewellery.
“In addition, Flawless will showcase the jewelers of today and tomorrow, giving them their rightful voice in what is traditionally a heritage market. As we continue our mission of championing the best in jewelry design, it is an honor to celebrate the launch with 12 exceptional jewels created by Shaun Leane, a remarkable innovator and trailblazer.”
