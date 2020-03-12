Costco Sells $600K Diamond Engagement Ring
New York—An anonymous shopper purchased a $600,000 diamond engagement ring from Costco at an undisclosed location.
Richard Galanti, the company’s chief financial officer, announced the sale during the retailer’s second-quarter earnings call.
The six-figure ring is a 10-carat cushion-cut solitaire, according to a Fox Business report, and a portion of the 247,000 carats sold by Costco annually.
A Costco spokesperson declined to comment further “out of respect for our members’ privacy.”
The big-box store has sold high-end, six-figure jewelry before, including a $400,000 ring purchased in 2019.
A search by CNBC around the time of $400,00 sale pulled up one listing in that price range: a platinum solitaire ring set with a 10.03-carat round brilliant diamond with VS1 clarity and I color.
Costco sold $1.59 billion worth of watches and jewelry in 2018, taking the No. 4 spot on National Jeweler’s 2019 $100 Million Supersellers list.
Its jewelry is non-branded, but its watch offerings include Bulova, Citizen, Gucci and Seiko.
Overall, the retailer reported a 9 percent increase in same-store sales in its second quarter.
