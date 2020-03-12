National Jeweler

Costco Sells $600K Diamond Engagement Ring

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
The retailer sold one shopper a $600,000 diamond engagement ring. (Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Tony Webster)
New York—An anonymous shopper purchased a $600,000 diamond engagement ring from Costco at an undisclosed location.

Richard Galanti, the company’s chief financial officer, announced the sale during the retailer’s second-quarter earnings call.

The six-figure ring is a 10-carat cushion-cut solitaire, according to a Fox Business report, and a portion of the 247,000 carats sold by Costco annually.

A Costco spokesperson declined to comment further “out of respect for our members’ privacy.”

The big-box store has sold high-end, six-figure jewelry before, including a $400,000 ring purchased in 2019.

A search by CNBC around the time of $400,00 sale pulled up one listing in that price range: a platinum solitaire ring set with a 10.03-carat round brilliant diamond with VS1 clarity and I color.

Costco sold $1.59 billion worth of watches and jewelry in 2018, taking the No. 4 spot on National Jeweler’s 2019 $100 Million Supersellers list.

Its jewelry is non-branded, but its watch offerings include Bulova, Citizen, Gucci and Seiko.


Overall, the retailer reported a 9 percent increase in same-store sales in its second quarter.


TAGS:   Big & Important Diamonds , Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy