Simon G.’s New Campaign Celebrates Local City Restaurants
Los Angeles—Simon G. Jewelry is proving that diamonds and a great meal go together like peanut butter and jelly.
The Los Angeles-based, family-owned company sells in more than 800 retailers nationwide. In a bid to support its many retailer communities, it’s releasing a new social media and email ad campaign called “Love Lives Here.”
The campaign will highlight its retail partners alongside local restaurants that would make a great proposal spot, or even the perfect background for a customer’s next jewelry Instagram post.
Rolling out soon, a sneak peek can be found on Simon G.’s website, showcasing various restaurants and attractions in Los Angeles, all as a backdrop for Simon G. jewelry.
The campaign’s goal is to support retailers and the restaurant industry, which has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Love Lives Here” kickoff will see the first 250 customers that sign up receive a $10 GrubHub.com gift card for fans to send to loved ones “in lieu of that monthly coffee date or after work drink,” the company said.
Simon G. will match the gift cards, sending a maximum of $2,500 to Feeding America, which supports a vast network of food banks.
The company said the campaign will include content and an event series later in the year.
